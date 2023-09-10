Sunny and hot today. Highs in the 90’s.
Rain starts tonight. Some storms possible. Lows in the 60’s.
Heavy rain the next few days. Highs stay in the 70’s.
Lows will dip into the 40’s for parts of Northern Oklahoma this week.
