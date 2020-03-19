Tornado Watch out, severe weather likely overnight into Thursday morning

A Tornado Watch is out until midnight for southwestern Oklahoma stopping just short of the OKC metro.

Into the overnight, expect strong to severe thunderstorms to continue moving from south to north. The main threat with storms will be damaging hail and destructive winds, however there is a low tornado threat into the overnight hours.

Thursday morning, look for rain and storms to exit eastward, finally ending our active period of weather across Oklahoma.

Temps will only reach around 50 on Friday with a small temp recovery over the weekend.

More rain will be possible in isolated form this weekend with another round of active storms by the middle to end of next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Brackett