Breaking News
Closings and Delays
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage

Tornado Watch out, severe weather likely overnight into Thursday morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Tornado Watch is out until midnight for southwestern Oklahoma stopping just short of the OKC metro.

Into the overnight, expect strong to severe thunderstorms to continue moving from south to north. The main threat with storms will be damaging hail and destructive winds, however there is a low tornado threat into the overnight hours.

Radar 24/7: Click here

Thursday morning, look for rain and storms to exit eastward, finally ending our active period of weather across Oklahoma.

Temps will only reach around 50 on Friday with a small temp recovery over the weekend.

More rain will be possible in isolated form this weekend with another round of active storms by the middle to end of next week.

  • Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 54°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 76° 54°

Thursday

74° / 61°
Windy with morning showers
Windy with morning showers 90% 74° 61°

Friday

49° / 36°
Windy with plenty of sun
Windy with plenty of sun 0% 49° 36°

Saturday

52° / 29°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 52° 29°

Sunday

59° / 38°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 59° 38°

Monday

68° / 49°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 68° 49°

Tuesday

70° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 70° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
65°

64°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
64°

64°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
64°

63°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
63°

63°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
63°

63°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
63°

62°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
62°

63°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
63°

64°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
64°

67°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
40%
67°

70°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
70°

72°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
72°

74°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
74°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
74°

74°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
74°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
74°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
72°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
69°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

Top Stories

More News

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter