Tornadoes touchdown in Oklahoma on Wednesday causing damage and at least 1 fatality.

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The weather turned violent Wednesday afternoon as a powerful storm system swept across Oklahoma on Wednesday.  Thunderstorms developed by early afternoon along a dry line moving thru central OK south of the OKC Metro near the I 35 zone all the way to the Red River producing several tornadoes.  At least 1 fatality reported in the town of Madill in far south central OK that took a direct hit from the tornado.  This is preliminary information and stay tuned to Oklahoma’s News 4 for the latest breaking weather information.

Wednesday

72° / 50°
Thunderstorms, some may be strong
Thursday

79° / 59°
More sun than clouds
Friday

72° / 59°
A few thunderstorms possible
Saturday

72° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Sunday

74° / 50°
Partly cloudy
Monday

74° / 56°
Morning showers
Tuesday

81° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
