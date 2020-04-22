Tornadoes touchdown in Oklahoma on Wednesday causing damage and at least 1 fatality.

The weather turned violent Wednesday afternoon as a powerful storm system swept across Oklahoma on Wednesday. Thunderstorms developed by early afternoon along a dry line moving thru central OK south of the OKC Metro near the I 35 zone all the way to the Red River producing several tornadoes. At least 1 fatality reported in the town of Madill in far south central OK that took a direct hit from the tornado. This is preliminary information and stay tuned to Oklahoma’s News 4 for the latest breaking weather information.

