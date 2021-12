OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tracking 2 cold fronts in the coming days.

The first front Wednesday Night and the 2nd front sometime on Friday.

Best rain chances across central, eastern and southeastern OK starting Wednesday Night and ending early Saturday AM. Western OK will miss out again!

Temps turn colder by this weekend behind the cold fronts. The chillier temps last into early next week. Then another big warm up as we head into the official start of Winter and the Christmas Holiday!#okwx