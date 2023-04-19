Today, Wednesday, there’s a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and tonight. If storms develop they could become severe with large hail and damaging winds the main threat. Only a 20% chance that storms form at all. The area of most concern is in the yellow or Slight Risk zone late this afternoon and this evening. Also, much of western into central Oklahoma along and behind the dry line, critical fire weather conditions developing. Please stay tuned to potential weather warnings! Watching!

