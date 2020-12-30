Tracking a cold front moving southeast across Oklahoma tonight.

A cold front is moving southeast across NW OK this evening and will approach OKC Metro after 10 PM. Showers and t’storms are likely as the front moves across OKC from 10PM thru 2AM. Locally heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning and small hail are possible. FutureTrack shows the position of the cold front as it pushes into central Oklahoma at 11:30PM.  Notice the heavy rain and t’storms coming in with the front.  By 2AM the heaviest rain is shifting southeast of OKC with north winds and colder temps moving into central OK.  Jon Slater

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

55° / 42°
Showers/Wind
Showers/Wind 60% 55° 42°

Wednesday

38° / 25°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 90% 38° 25°

Thursday

34° / 28°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 30% 34° 28°

Friday

35° / 26°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 35° 26°

Saturday

39° / 22°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 39° 22°

Sunday

49° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 49° 35°

Monday

52° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 52° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

9 PM
Cloudy
21%
58°

58°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
58°

56°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
56°

53°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
64%
53°

50°

1 AM
Rain
86%
50°

47°

2 AM
Rain
90%
47°

43°

3 AM
Rain
70%
43°

41°

4 AM
Rain
91%
41°

40°

5 AM
Rain
91%
40°

39°

6 AM
Rain
91%
39°

38°

7 AM
Rain
84%
38°

36°

8 AM
Rain
79%
36°

35°

9 AM
Rain/Snow
82%
35°

35°

10 AM
Rain/Snow
81%
35°

36°

11 AM
Snow
67%
36°

36°

12 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
52%
36°

38°

1 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
39%
38°

38°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
38°

38°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
38°

39°

4 PM
Cloudy
7%
39°

38°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
38°

36°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
36°

36°

7 PM
Cloudy
5%
36°

36°

8 PM
Cloudy
6%
36°

