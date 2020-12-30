Tracking a cold front moving southeast across Oklahoma tonight.

A cold front is moving southeast across NW OK this evening and will approach OKC Metro after 10 PM. Showers and t’storms are likely as the front moves across OKC from 10PM thru 2AM. Locally heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning and small hail are possible. FutureTrack shows the position of the cold front as it pushes into central Oklahoma at 11:30PM. Notice the heavy rain and t’storms coming in with the front. By 2AM the heaviest rain is shifting southeast of OKC with north winds and colder temps moving into central OK. Jon Slater

