Tracking a cold front sweeping across Oklahoma Saturday. Portions of the state under a severe thunderstorm risk.

Good Saturday morning folks. There’s a cold front coming in with a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms across eastern and southeastern OK later this afternoon / evening. The main threats are large hail to quarter size and damaging winds to 60 MPH. Also, lightning and brief heavy rainfall. The storms develop after 3 PM mainly just to the east and southeast of OKC and move east into Arkansas by tonight. Cooler air eventually comes in behind the front tonight but nothing real cold. Light frost / freeze possible in NW OK Saturday night into Sunday morning. Jon Slater