Our next big risk for severe weather and heavy rainfall is shaping up for Thursday into Friday morning as a cold front approaches from the northwest.. Right now it’s a Marginal Risk but this could be upgraded to a Slight Risk as new information comes in. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain main threats. Please watch the weather closely and keep an eye to the sky!
