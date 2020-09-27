Tracking a strong cold front moving across Oklahoma today and tonight. There’s a risk for severe weather mainly east and southeast of OKC this evening.

A cold front is moving across Oklahoma today and there’s a low risk for some marginal severe weather along the front as it moves east and southeast of OKC. T’storms could produce 65 mph winds, quarter size hail, lightning and brief heavy rain. Behind the cold front you can expect winds shifting from south to north, falling temps and clearing skies. By Monday morning low temps upper 40s to mid 50s with north winds making it feel colder. So make sure to bundle up first thing out the door on Monday morning. Jon Slater

