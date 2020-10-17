Tracking a strong cold front sweeping across Oklahoma late tonight and Sunday.

Good morning. A strong cold front sweeps across Oklahoma from northwest to southeast late tonight and Sunday. My hand drawn weather map shows cold front reaching OKC about 10 AM Sunday. Expect shifting winds south to north, falling temps, drizzle as front goes past your location. By late Sunday the cold front is moving into southeastern Oklahoma with a huge temp range from 40s northwestern OK to 80s in the southeast. Behind front strong north winds with areas of light rain and drizzle possible. Jon Slater