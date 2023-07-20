Our next cold front moves southeast across the state tonight. You can expect another round of strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into Friday Morning from NW to SE. Heavy rainfall and some severe weather is possible. Plus, cooler temps on the way! Here’s the severe weather risk for tonight into Friday morning. Stay weather aware!
