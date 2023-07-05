There’s a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms today, tonight and into Thursday morning. It’s a Slight to Marginal Risk with damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and lightning the main threats. Storms develop in northern Oklahoma and move south overnight! The OKC Metro timeline is 2AM to 6AM Thursday morning! Stay tuned to the latest weather forecast as timing could change.
