A weak Summer cold front is heading slowly southeast into central Oklahoma later this afternoon. Scattered t’storms will develop from around I 40 south as the front moves southeast. There’s a Marginal Risk for a few severe storms. Stay weather aware! Then slightly not as hot weather is expected over the weekend with highs in the 90s and below 100! Enjoy a brief break from the 100 degree heat.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction