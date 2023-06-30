Here’s the risk for severe weather tonight into Saturday afternoon. A Summer cold front is moving slowly southeast from the Rockies into Oklahoma late Friday and Saturday. There is an increasing chance for scattered showers and t’storms from NW to SE Friday all the way through Saturday. It’s a Marginal Risk for damaging winds and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible. Of course watch for lightning! too! Have a great and safe weekend!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction