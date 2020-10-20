Tracking an early season Arctic Blast heading for Oklahoma!

It’s a very active weather pattern for the southern plains. Watching cold air building up in Canada for many days now and the jet stream is becoming favorable for sending waves of cold air south across the lower 48 states. The first wave arrives Friday with a second stronger wave Sun / Mon! A storm system could form in the jet stream as the second wave of cold air surges south. This means a cold rain is possible across Oklahoma Sunday and the rain could change to a wintry mix of precipitation before ending on Monday. Freezing temps also appear likely across at least the northwest half of the state early next week! Stay tuned to the changing weather! Jon Slater

