Tracking another cold front across Oklahoma for your Saturday.

A cold front is moving across Oklahoma today but little if any moisture with it. So as the front passes your location you can expect a wind shift from south to north with variable clouds / sun. Very low chance for sprinkles behind the cold front this afternoon in central and northern OK. As the front moves southeast across the Red River there’s a better chance for showers and t’storms in far southern and southeastern OK this evening. No severe weather is expected at this time. Also, don’t expect much in the way of measurable rainfall. Oklahoma needs rain but right now it’s a dry pattern thru next weekend. Jon Slater

