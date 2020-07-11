Tracking high heat, humidity and the risk for severe thunderstorms.

Good Sat AM! Still in NW Flow so more t’storms will likely develop later today / eve in northern OK and track southeast across central and eastern OK tonight. There’s a Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe weather! Large hail, damaging winds! Ahead of the t’storms the heat is building again! A Heat Advisory is up for most of our area Saturday afternoon. Highs in the 90s to lower 100s and the heat index from 100 to 110! Please use caution in this high heat and keep an eye to the sky for thunderstorms this evening. Jon Slater

