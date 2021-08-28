Tracking Hurricane Ida. Will Oklahoma be affected by the storm?

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Here’s a future track forecast for Hurricane Ida. Latest forecast has the storm making landfall Sunday Evening in Louisiana as a Major Hurricane. The storm will then track north and eventually northeast away from Oklahoma.  So there are no direct weather impacts for Oklahoma with this storm.  However, as tropical systems hit the Gulf Coast and then track north and northeast away from Oklahoma it generally means decent weather on the back side of the system for several days.  This will be the case with Ida as well!

