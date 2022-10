We’ll see clear skies tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

Sunny, breezy and mild tomorrow. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70’s to low-80’s.

We’ll see great weather the next few days, but rain and storm chances return on Thursday.

We will see a risk of severe weather Friday. Some storms will be severe with large hail, damaging winds and flooding rain fall possible.

The storms will clear early Saturday, so the weekend still looks good.