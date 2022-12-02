After a brief windy warm up this afternoon our next cold front arrives tonight. The front comes thru dry with colder conditions for the weekend. However, looks like some light to moderate rainfall Saturday Night into early Sunday across central / southern OK. This rain will fall behind the cold front Saturday Night into Sunday Morning and mostly central and southern OK. Folks up in northern OK miss out again. Here’s a glance at possible rainfall totals. Notice, this is not heavy but only light amounts around 0.25 inches expected if you are lucky! It might be cold enough for a little light sleet mixed in but no travel issues anticipated.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction