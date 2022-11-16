Tracking another Arctic Cold Front heading towards Oklahoma! The front sweeps southeast across the state Thursday Night / Friday with north winds and much colder temperatures. Expect highs only in the 30s on Friday! The wind will make it feel even colder! Here’s a map of possible snowfall with the cold front Friday and Saturday. The very cold air could squeeze out what little moisture there is in the air in the form of very light snow and flurries. Only a dusting of light snow/flurries expected.#okwx

