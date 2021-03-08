Tracking Oklahoma’s next big wet storm system as we go into this weekend.

The next couple of days windy, warm with a high fire danger across Oklahoma. But then another major change in the jet stream pattern brings another big wet storm system across the southern plains as we go into this next weekend. Shower and t’storm chances will increase Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday as the initial cold front pushes southeast across the state and temps will turn cooler Then a rather large storm system moves in Saturday into Sunday with widespread rain and t’storms likely. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals by the time the storm system moves out Sunday night or Monday. Jon Slater

