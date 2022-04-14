Our next chance for isolated to scattered t’storms is late Friday and Friday Night as a cold front slips south from Kansas into Oklahoma. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms from near OKC and then east across northeastern and eastern Oklahoma. The most likely area is northeastern OK Friday evening. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds, Never rule out an isolated tornado chance this time of year. The fire danger continues a huge concern especially across western OK and the panhandle until we get widespread rainfall. At this time I don’t see any chance for widespread rainfall for the west. In fact, the fire danger will be enhanced to possibly extreme conditions again behind a dry line in SW OK on Friday. Behind the cold front everyone turns cooler this Easter Weekend with clouds, drizzle and low chance for showers.

