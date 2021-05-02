Tracking Oklahoma’s next cold front coming in on Monday. There’s a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms.

Tracking a strong May cold front coming across Oklahoma on Monday. At this time the timing is such that the front moves into eastern Oklahoma Monday afternoon / evening.  So…the best chance for strong to severe thunderstorms is along and ahead of the front as it pushes into eastern OK Monday evening.  Behind the front thru western and central OK some showers and t’storms are possible with north winds and falling temps.  Oklahoma will experience very chilly air behind this cold front for a couple of days with lows in the 40s!

