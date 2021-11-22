Tracking Oklahoma’s next cold front.

The roller coaster temperature ride continues with fronts sweeping down the plains every few days. The next cold front arrives Wednesday Night with some rain / thunder possible ending west to east very early Thursday Morning. Skies should clear rather quickly Thursday Morning with sunny skies, gusty north winds and chilly temp for Thanksgiving Day. A freeze seems likely Thursday Night into Friday Morning with clear skies and decreasing winds. Black Friday afternoon you can expect sunny skies, light winds and milder temps. Here’s a look at rainfall totals. Once again western OK is missing out with the most rain in eastern OK.