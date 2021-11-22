Tracking Oklahoma’s next cold front.

(The Hill) -- Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in protecting adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15, the companies announced Monday.

The results from a long-term trial of 2,228 youth, measured from seven days through more than four months after the second dose, will form the basis for a planned supplemental application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand approval of the vaccine for use in individuals in that age group, the companies said.