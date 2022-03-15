Our next storm system moves in Thursday. Here’s the latest severe storm risk outlook from the Severe Storms Forecast Center. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe t’storms for portions of Texas and Oklahoma Thursday afternoon and evening. The storm system is still a couple days away and depending on the track of the storm, how much moisture arrives from the Gulf Coast this forecast will change up. Right now the main threats are large hail and damaging winds. The most likely area to watch is Southern OK and North Texas where higher instability could increase the threat. Stay tuned for updates! #okwx

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction