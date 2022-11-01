Good Tuesday morning! Great weather next 2 days! Then it still looks like our next storm system arrives Thursday and Friday. Increasing chances for showers and t’storms and some potential for severe weather. You can see the storm with the jet stream flow approaching Oklahoma late Thursday. Then the storm moves across Oklahoma Friday and Friday Night and to our east Saturday. So…it appears the storm system is speeding up and tracking more north of Oklahoma. This means not as much rainfall across the state but still some potential for severe weather from west to east Thursday evening through Friday evening. If the storm keeps moving it should clear out for this next weekend! Watching the trends closely. Please stay tuned to the very latest!

