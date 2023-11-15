Big wet storm system heading toward Oklahoma late this weekend into early next week. However, it’s a little disorganized! You can see two different storm centers on the Jet Stream map. So rainfall totals might not be as widespread and as heavy as earlier thought. Most should get rainfall and that’s a good thing as we are very dry! The storm system moves out just in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday!
