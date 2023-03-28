Our next chance for thunderstorms is very late Thursday night into very early Friday morning. It’s a Marginal Risk for severe weather across central Oklahoma. A few isolated storms possible with large hail and damaging winds main threats. The bigger story might be the strong winds coming in behind a dry line Friday afternoon. The combination of warm temps, very dry air, strong winds will enhance the fire danger on Friday. Also, you can expect areas of blowing dust behind the dry line across western into central Oklahoma on Friday. Stay weather aware!

