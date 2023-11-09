Tracking our next rain maker for Thursday into wee hours Friday morning. The heaviest rain falls across southern and southeastern OK with just very light rain on the northern fringe across the OKC Metro. Rain ends from west to east tonight. The most likely time for light rain in OKC is from 1 PM thru 7 PM. Once again northern OK misses out!
