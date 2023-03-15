Tracking our next storm system and a risk for severe thunderstorms as a cold front moves east across Oklahoma on Thursday. The cold front should reach OKC relatively early in the afternoon and then push east into eastern OK. So the greatest risk for severe thunderstorms is to the east and southeast of OKC. It’s a Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms. Main threats damaging winds and large hail but there’s also a low tornado threat in southeastern Oklahoma. Stay weather aware!

