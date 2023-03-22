Tracking our next storm system and the risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday! It’s a Slight Risk from roughly Lawton, OKC, Tulsa & south Thursday afternoon / evening. You can also expect locally heavy rainfall depending on how this sets up. The storm system is still way out west and the exact track is still somewhat uncertain. This means the area for greatest impact could still shift north or south. Please stay weather aware on Thursday!

