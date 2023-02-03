The weekend looks great! Our next storm system continues on track for next Tuesday into Wednesday. We really need moisture across our state and next week we just might get some! Rain and even wet snow possible depending on the track. Here’s a look at the potential rainfall totals Monday Night, Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Fingers crossed! Stay tuned!
