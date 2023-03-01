Another storm system expected to move across Oklahoma with rain and t’storms likely central and eastern Oklahoma the next couple of days. The best chance for severe weather is setting up this time across southern and southeastern OK on Thursday. We are also tracking the rainfall potential with this system. The heaviest rain should fall across central and eastern Oklahoma with 1 to 3 inches of well needed rainfall possible. On the back of the storm system late Thursday into Friday morning a few wet snow flakes could mix in. Stay tuned to the latest weather information as this storm gets closer!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction