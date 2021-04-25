Tracking our next storm system Tuesday and Wednesday. Severe weather and heavy rainfall possible.

The next 2 days a windy warm up in the forecast. Strong south winds will bring warmer temps into Oklahoma. Plus, eventually, low level moisture from the Gulf Coast. Our next storm system is just off the west coast this Sunday morning and is moving toward Oklahoma for Tuesday and Wednesday. As the storm system interacts with the moisture and warmer temps strong to severe thunderstorms are possible as well as heavy rainfall. There’s a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms across the western half of Oklahoma Tuesday and Tuesday Night. All modes of severe weather seem possible. At this time it doesn’t look like a huge tornado situation but a few tornadoes are possible depending on how things set up. It is late April and we need to be on guard this time of year. Watching. JS