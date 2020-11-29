Tracking rain, flakes of snow Saturday overnight into Sunday. High fire danger Sunday

A compact area of low pressure will pass over Oklahoma Saturday night into Sunday morning. Expect intermittent light to moderate rain through Sunday morning across most of the state. Late tonight, snow may mix with rain in western Oklahoma, and a few flakes into the OKC metro. Track the rain here! Look for lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Rain will slowly end during the morning Sunday with quickly clearing skies in the afternoon. As skies clear, winds will accelerate with gusts of 25 to 35mph. Despite morning precipitation, fire danger will increase, especially Sunday afternoon in northwestern Oklahoma.

Expect cool conditions Monday with a brief warmup Tuesday before the next system arrives midweek. Right now, rain and snow are possible. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett