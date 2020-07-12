A Severe storm complex rolled thru Oklahoma last night with damaging winds 60 to 80 MPH! In the wake of the storm, not as hot for your Sunday!

Good Sunday morning folks! The big storm complex that brought damaging winds to Oklahoma Saturday night is moving south into Texas. In its wake not as hot this Sunday afternoon with east to northeast winds. Highs today upper 80s to low 90s OKC north and east. The real hot stuff pushed south into far southwestern OK / TX. Another chance for showers and t’storms in western OK late tonight into Monday morning and then the Heat Dome builds back into Oklahoma the rest of this week! Highs near 100 starting Tuesday and lasting into next weekend. Jon Slater