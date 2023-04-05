Good Morning! I’ve been watching strong to severe thunderstorms developing along the cold front and ahead of the front this morning across eastern Oklahoma into Arkansas. Some of these storms could produce tornadoes as a Tornado Watch has been issued and there has been Tornado Warnings already! It’s a little strange to get tornadoes this early so if yo have loved ones in far eastern OK, AR area you might want to give them a heads up! Behind the cold front strong NW winds, much cooler temps, sunny skies this afternoon across the state!

