Tracking strong cold front across Oklahoma Monday.

A rather strong cold front is predicted to move across Oklahoma from northwest to southeast late Monday. Temperatures ahead of this front will make a run at 100 degrees in central Oklahoma and if OKC reaches 100 it’s the hottest day of the Summer! Scattered t’storms could develop along cold front as it pushes into central OK after 5 PM Monday. There’s a low risk for severe thunderstorms with any storms that fire up. Rain chances linger behind front into Tuesday morning. Then expect clearing skies Tuesday afternoon, north winds and much cooler temps! Highs only 70s for a couple days with lows in the 50s and maybe even some 40s! Enjoy a taste of Fall as Fall arrives officially on Wednesday.