Tracking strong cold front across Oklahoma Monday.

(NEXSTAR) — The latest COVID-19 data showed some positive trends in the U.S. over the past two weeks, with new cases and hospitalizations falling slightly. Not all the data is trending in the right direction, however. In fact, the nation saw a 40% rise in COVID deaths in that same time frame.

An average of more than 1,900 people, per day, died from the virus in the U.S. over the last two weeks, based on data from Johns Hopkins analyzed by the New York Times. The majority of deaths were reported to be among the unvaccinated.