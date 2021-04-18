Tracking strong cold front with possible light wintry mix and possible freezing temperatures.

A strong cold front sweeps across Oklahoma late Monday Night into Tuesday. Light wintry precip is possible across northern OK. Temps stay above freezing so no travel issues. Very minor snow accumulation possible on grassy areas north and northeast of OKC early on Tuesday. Only very light rain possible in OKC early Tuesday. Skies clear Tuesday afternoon with gusty north winds and highs in the 50s. With clear skies, light winds expect temperatures to drop into the mid 20s to lower 30s by Wednesday Morning. A Freeze watch has been posted across all of western and central Ok for Tuesday Night into Wednesday AM. Make sure and protect and or bring in tender plants Tuesday Night.

