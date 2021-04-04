Tracking the chance for severe thunderstorms Tuesday Night.

There’s a risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday Night mostly north and northeast of OKC. Here’s the latest severe thunderstorm risk from the Severe Storms Prediction Center. This will probably change up some as new data comes in the next couple of days. So make sure to check back for updates! The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. Again, right now, it looks like the best chance for thunderstorms is across far northern and northeastern OK Tuesday Night into wee hours Wednesday Morning. In OKC and points south only a very low chance for any t’storms.

