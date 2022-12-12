The Severe Storm Risk has been updated! It’s now a bigger Slight Risk area across much of western OK with the Marginal east into central OK. The timing is out west 9 PM moving into central OK 4-7 AM Tuesday. Main threats damaging winds, hail and a low tornado risk! Our trackers will be out starting this evening in western OK and following the storms as they move into central OK Tuesday morning. Please monitor the latest weather overnight into the morning hours!

