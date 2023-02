After a warm and muggy Monday, we will see some rain and then a cool-down late this week.

Cloudy, breezy and mild tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the 40’s.

Cloudy, windy and warm Tuesday. Afternoon highs will climb into the 70’s with Extreme Fire Danger.

Storms around sunrise Wednesday morning.

A cold front brings cooler weather on Thursday.

Some rain chances possible this weekend.