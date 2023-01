After near-record highs for some parts of Oklahoma, we will see some cooler weather as we head into the weekend.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Lows Wednesday morning will dip into the upper 30’s.

Cloudy, warm and windy Wednesday. Highs will make it into the mid-60’s again.

Some storms possible across Eastern Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front arrives on Thursday morning. Some snow flurries possible across Northern Oklahoma.