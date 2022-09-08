Thursday and Friday will be hot and sunny with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A cold front starts to move into Oklahoma late Saturday, bringing showers and storms to the panhandle. Temperatures will soar to the mid 90s ahead of the front Saturday afternoon! Widely scattered showers and storms will spread across portions of northern, western and central Oklahoma Saturday night through Sunday morning. The best chances will stay north and west. Cooler weather will follow with Sunday highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s early Monday. The heat dome returns next week and highs will climb to the mid 90s.

