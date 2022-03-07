Today will be cool and breezy with highs in the low to mid 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the mid 20s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer, near 50 degrees. Temperatures will slowly climb until a cold front arrives Thursday. A winter storm system arrives Thursday night through Friday bringing a winter mix. Snow accumulations are possible, especially for northern Oklahoma. Stay tuned for updates! Highs will only climb to near freezing. Lows will drop to the teens Saturday morning before warmer weather returns. Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend so remember to “spring forward” your clocks one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

