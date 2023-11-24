OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday will be breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 40s, under mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase overnight and snow will begin in the panhandle after midnight. Lows will range from the 20s northwest to the upper 30s south and east.

Freezing drizzle, sleet and snow will spread into northwestern Oklahoma throughout the day. The freezing line will drift south Saturday afternoon. A cold rain will move into the Metro Saturday afternoon, picking up in the evening.

The northwest Metro could see sleet and snow as early as Saturday evening. There’s a brief window of opportunity for rain to switch to snow for Oklahoma City, early Sunday morning. The system will move out of the state before sunrise.

Strong northwesterly winds and cold air will drop wind chills to the single digits and teens Sunday morning. Highs will climb to the 30s and 40s with sunshine and decreasing winds. A hard freeze is likely Monday morning with lows in the teens to mid 20s! Temperatures slowly climb ahead of our next system late Thursday. Another system is possible next weekend. Stay tuned for the latest!