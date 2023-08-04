Hello and happy Friday! The good news we have some heat relief heading this way by the end of the weekend! Bad news is that it’s another very hot day today! Heat Advisories and Heat Warnings for central / eastern Oklahoma. Dangerous combo of heat and humidity continues over central and especially eastern Oklahoma with feels like temps 110 or higher in eastern OK! It’s a dry heat out west but most places over 100 degrees again today. W are still expecting a change to “not as hot” and some t’storm chances by later this weekend and next week!

