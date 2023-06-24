After a very hot day Saturday, slightly less hot air will be in place Sunday through early week before the year’s hottest temps arrive.

Look for a very slight chance of a storm or two overnight into Sunday early morning. A wind shift line will keep temps in the low to middle 90s Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday through the end of the work week, temps will surge from 100 to 105 in central Oklahoma with even hotter temps south and west.

Remember to check the back seat with this dangerous heat on the way!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett