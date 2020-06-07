Tropical Storm Cristobal tracks east of Oklahoma early this week.

Heavy rainfall with Tropical Storm Cristobal stays east of central and western OK next few days! In Oklahoma on the back side of storm some cooler temps but then the hottest temps so far this season on the way for later this week and next weekend! The far western part of the storm will impact far eastern OK with clouds, rain, and gusty winds. The most likely area to get rain is right along the OK, AR border on Monday. Then the upper high builds back into Oklahoma with temps making a run at 100 by this next weekend. Jon Slater

